‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Gets Own Pro Figure Skating Routine

It isn’t easy to channel your inner Joestar, but there is one man who can do so under even the most intense situations. Not long ago, Keiji Tanaka proved he can summon his own Stand on the ice as the professional athlete did an entire routine inspired by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

And, yes — the skater made sure his coiffed hair withstood all his quads with lots of hairspray.

Fans got a look at the impressive routine when the World Figure Skating Championship went down. The event was held in Japan, and it hosted an exhibition on Sunday. It was there Tanaka took to the ice dressed up as Josuke Higashikata from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable.

The skater, who ranked 14 in the overall event, did some impressive moves which any Joestar would applaud. Tanaka hit the ice to the anime’s titular single, and he shed his coat not long before his jump program began. The clean leaps were enough to draw a cheer from fans, but it was Tanaka’s step sequence that shone. The bombastic performance will make fans tired to watch, but Tanaka handled the dynamic routine with ease and attitude.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current iteration of the series premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

