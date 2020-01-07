JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Tackles Frozen’s Elsa in New Sketch

When you think of the Joestar family, some big names should pop into mind. There are leaders like Jonathan paving the way, and he is joined by folks like Joseph and Josuke. And thanks to a brand-new sketch, fans can imagine how a beloved Disney heroine would fit into the franchise.

After all, Elsa wants to let it all go and step into the unknown world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. That is, if Disney could stand to part with the princess for just a spell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, audiences all over the world were reunited with Elsa thanks to Frozen 2. The sequel hit theaters just before the holidays, and it was there Elsa made a big comeback alongside her sister Anna. The film has finally gone live in Japan, and it was there JoJo animator Kohei Ashiya got all emotional.

The artist took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film, and it seems Ashiya is head over heels. He even drew up a gorgeous sketch of Elsa, and his style give the princess a bit of Joestar flair.

“I finally saw Frozen 2! Elsa was the best. [She] made me tear up and get goose bumps,” Ashiya said about the movie.

Of course, that same comment can be said for JoJo. The franchise may have started as a cult classic decades ago, but it has turned into a mainstream hit as of late. The series’ absurd plot is just part of why fans gravitate towards JoJo, but it has some surprisingly tender moments as well. Sure, it might not have the same emotional tone as Frozen, but there’s no doubt Elsa could fit into the anime if she tried. And if she needs a Stand, well – Olaf would not be a terrible pick.

Do you think Elsa would cut it in the JoJo Universe? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.