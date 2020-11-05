JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Discovers Insane Austin Powers Easter Egg

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has the unique strength of focusing on different generations of Joestars, taking place throughout the years, and one fan was able to find an insane easter egg for one of the unlikeliest of movies in Austin Powers 2: The Spy The Shagged Me. The anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki might not have been a comedy like the Mike Myers driven film, it definitely has its fair share of hilarious moments and characters that have been incorporated to the story that makes Stands a household name in the anime world!

Austin Powers 2: The Spy That Shagged Me brought back both the titular Austin Powers played by Mike Meyers, as well as his antagonistic counterpart in Doctor Evil, who just so happened to also be played by Mike Meyers. This Easter Egg was captured from the fourth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable, which followed the story of the sleepy town of Morioh. Josuke Higashikita found himself inheriting the Stand of Crazy Diamond, placing it head to head with the serial killer Kira, who also happens to have a Stand of his own in the explosive entity known as Killer Queen. Ultimately, Josuke and his friends were able to defeat Kira, but definitely lost some friends in the process, as most Joestars have throughout the five seasons of the franchise's anime.

Reddit User DarthFecker was able to find this insane Easter Egg that proves that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable truly was attempting to prove that it was well within its time period of the late 1990s inside of the sleepy town of Morioh:

Next year, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will have a special event in the spring that many believe will usher in a confirmation of the next big season of the anime, which would most likely follow the adventures of Jolyne, the daughter of Stardust Crusaders' protagonist Jotaro, which will once again dart to another time period and take place in the United States of America. Following this sixth season, the next installments of the popular anime series will dive into alternate realities with the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion, so it will definitely be interesting to see if any easter eggs are able to appear during these stories that take place in parallel worlds.