‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Prepping New Announcement

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are some of the most dedicated fans out there, and their fandom is often rewarded with all kinds of new goodness. Even better is that now the series is teasing a new announcement.

Teasing upcoming “important information” for the series coming in the Summer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are hoping for the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Une information importante concernant la saga JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure est prévue cet été. cc @YonkouProd pic.twitter.com/SuTs4h5l0O — Heiji-sama (@Heiji_sama) June 16, 2018

Fans suspect this new announcement is related to the new OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan: Mutsukabezaka, but there are many who hope it’s a confirmation of a new anime series adapting Part 5 of the series, Vento Aureo. The anime adaptation for the fourth part, Diamond is Unbreakable, ended its run back in 2016 so now would be a perfect time to get a new anime should that be what this announcement was referring to.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been running for so long, it’s no stranger to bizarre censorship either with one recent anime censoring Jotaro’s cigarette smoking from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. There are even more bizarre fan projects such as this oddly fitting mash-up of Seinfeld and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure.

The series is also getting a special exhibit in Japan titled “Hirohiko Araki JoJo Exhibition: Ripples of Adventure,” will be held at the National Art Center in Tokyo beginning August 24. The exhibit will display many images of his famous characters over the years and Araki announced that he will produced new work for the exhibit as well along with collaborative works from artists like such as Motohiko Odani, Kunihiko Morinaga, and WOW. This exhibit is only the second time a single manga author has had an exhibit in the National Art Center, with the last exhibit celebrating the works of the influential Osamu Tezuka 28 years ago.