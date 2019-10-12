JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Book Teaches The World To Speak English

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has traveled all over the world. With each new season focusing on a different generation of Joestar, various countries that have been visited include Italy, Japan, Egypt and many others. In the next installment of the JoJo franchise, the United States will be visited in order to chronicle the story of Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo. With all these countries visited and locales established, it’s no wonder that the strange franchise would attempt to teach fans to attempt to speak new languages, with one book teaching readers how to speak English!

Twitter User Nick_Wolfhard shared a few books that use the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure brand in order to assist readers in learning how to speak English, taking Stands and glorious fashion styles in order to act as a bizarre new version of the “Rosetta Stone”:

As mentioned earlier, the sixth “installment” of the JoJo franchise is dubbed “Stone Ocean“ and takes place in the good old US of A, specifically in a maximum security prison in the state of Florida. While this next manga chapter has yet to be confirmed for its own anime season, we’re crossing our fingers that an announcement for Jolyne joining the anime will be sooner rather than later. With her Stand of Stone Free allowing her to change her body into strings while delivering a series of machine gun style blows, it’s clear that she makes for a welcome addition to the Joestar bloodline.

Ironically enough, Jolyne appears in this English teaching book from the franchise!

What do you think of these books that attempt to teach their readers to understand English using the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

