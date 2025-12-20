Netflix Confirms JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Release Date In Epic New Trailer

At long last, Netflix has officially confirmed the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that an anime adaptation of Steel Ball Run was officially in development, and with how popular Steel Ball Run has always been, calling it exciting would be an understatement.

Fans have been waiting years for Steel Ball Run to get an anime, and after Jump Festa 2026, it’s been confirmed that the Steel Ball Run anime will officially premiere on Netflix on March 19, 2026. There still isn’t much to know about its release, but JoJo fans old and new still have plenty to get excited about.

Everything We Know About JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’s Anime

At the time of writing, the biggest thing that’s known about the Steel Ball Run anime is that it premieres on March 19, 2026; fans will likely note that March 19 is in the middle of the Winter 2025 anime season, so that could suggest that Steel Ball Run will follow a batch release schedule like Stone Ocean before it.

However, the trailer also noted that the “1st Stage”, specifically, is premiering on March 19 with a 47-minute episode, and that suggests that the first arc will be condensed into a special prologue before the rest of the anime premieres later. All of that is speculative, of course, but hopefully, new details will come out soon.

Ideally, though, Steel Ball Run will adopt a weekly model for its wider release; Netflix’s batch release system has often been a detriment to anime, with Stone Ocean especially suffering for it, but shows like Sakamoto Days and The Summer Hikaru Died have aired weekly to great success, so hopefully, Steel Ball Run will be the same.

Why JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run’s Anime Is So Exciting

The Steel Ball Run anime will likely be the best one yet, and it’s easy to see why. For starters, not only is the writing far more serious while still having plenty of levity, but it’s often seen as having the best character writing of any installment, with Johnny’s arc being one of the biggest highlights of the entire franchise.

Naturally, the artwork wonderfully complements the writing, as Steel Ball Run is when Hirohiko Araki’s art truly started becoming gorgeous, and if the trailer is to be believed, then the anime is doing a near-perfect job of replicating it and enhancing it with great animation and all the typical flair the anime is known for, most notably shifting color palettes.

With its great writing and even greater visuals, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has always been one of the best installments in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, and if the new trailer for the anime is to be believed, then the anime will take it to even greater heights this upcoming March on Netflix.