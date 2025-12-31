The Best Joestars Ranked in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most unique and influential series in anime and manga history. Created by Hirohiko Araki in 1987, it’s a sprawling generational saga that follows the adventures of the Joestar family as they battle supernatural threats across different time periods and locations. From the gothic vampire drama of Phantom Blood to the high-stakes mob battles in Golden Wind and even the surreal horse race of Steel Ball Run, the series constantly reinvents itself.

Each part introduces a new Joestar protagonist, each with their own distinct personality and struggles, keeping the series fresh while still honoring its roots. It’s also a celebration of individuality, with its flamboyant fashion, meme-worthy poses, and unapologetically eccentric characters. Sure, the pacing can occasionally feel uneven, and some parts (looking at you, Part 1) may not grab you immediately, but the payoff is always worth it.

7. Jonathan Joestar

Jonathan Joestar, the original JoJo, may not be the flashiest or most complex protagonist, but he lays the foundation for the sprawling saga of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. His unwavering sense of justice and chivalry make him a noble and likable character, though his straightforward personality can feel a bit bland compared to the colorful heroes who follow. Jonathan’s greatest strength lies in his sheer determination and his ability to remain honorable even in the face of unspeakable betrayal by Dio, his adoptive brother-turned-vampire nemesis.

While Jonathan might not have the quirkiness or flamboyance of later Joestars, his story in Phantom Blood is a Shakespearean tragedy that sets the tone for the rest of the series. His climactic sacrifice to stop Dio cements his legacy as a true hero. Though he often gets overshadowed by his more eccentric descendants, Jonathan’s resolve and pure-hearted nature make him a cornerstone of the Joestar family’s legacy.

6. Josuke Higashikata

Josuke Higashikata is a breath of fresh air in Diamond is Unbreakable. Unlike the brooding Jotaro or the hot-headed Joseph, Josuke is a more down-to-earth and relatable protagonist. His playful personality and love for his friends make him instantly likable, while his short temper — especially when it comes to insults about his hair — adds a hilarious edge to his character. Josuke’s Stand, Crazy Diamond, is one of the most unique in the series, with its ability to heal and restore objects adding a layer of creativity to the battles.

He’s both a kind-hearted teenager who deeply cares for his loved ones and a cunning fighter who can outwit even the most dangerous enemies. His battles against Yoshikage Kira and other Stand users in Morioh are some of the most inventive in the series. While he doesn’t have the larger-than-life charisma of Jotaro or Joseph, Josuke’s blend of humor, heart, and strategy makes him one of the most well-rounded Joestar protagonists.

5. Johnny Joestar

Johnny Joestar is arguably the most complex and morally ambiguous Joestar in the series. As the protagonist of Steel Ball Run, Johnny begins his journey as a bitter, self-centered former jockey who has lost the use of his legs. His quest to retrieve the corpse parts during the transcontinental Steel Ball Run race is as much about personal redemption as it is about power. Johnny’s Stand, Tusk, evolves throughout the story, reflecting his growth as a character, with its final form, Tusk Act 4, being one of the most formidable Stands in the series.

What sets Johnny apart is his flawed humanity. Unlike the noble Jonathan or the rebellious Jotaro, Johnny’s journey is messy, filled with selfishness, mistakes, and moments of profound growth. He’s not always likable, but his determination to overcome his physical and emotional struggles resonates deeply. By the end of Steel Ball Run, Johnny emerges as one of the most well-developed and relatable Joestars in the series.

4. Jolyne Cujoh

Jolyne Cujoh, the first (and so far only) female JoJo protagonist, is a trailblazer in the series. As the star of Stone Ocean, Jolyne’s journey from a rebellious delinquent to a courageous hero is one of the most compelling arcs in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Her Stand, Stone Free, is as versatile as it is powerful, allowing her to unravel her body into threads to fight and escape from tight situations. Jolyne’s determination to clear her name and protect her loved ones mirrors the unwavering resolve of her father, Jotaro, while also showcasing her unique brand of toughness and wit.

Jolyne’s story is one of perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. Trapped in Green Dolphin Street Prison and hunted by Pucci, a disciple of Dio, Jolyne’s fight for survival is both thrilling and emotional. Her sacrifice in the finale of Stone Ocean is one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the series.

3. Joseph Joestar

If there’s one Joestar who embodies the word “entertaining,” it’s Joseph Joestar in Battle Tendency. As the protagonist of Part 2, Joseph is a cunning, flamboyant, and hilariously cocky hero who uses his wits and unpredictability to outmaneuver his enemies. Unlike the noble Jonathan, Joseph fights dirty, using tricks and psychological manipulation to gain the upper hand. His iconic moments, such as predicting his opponent’s next line, have become staples of the series’ humor and charm. While he often acts like a clown, he’s fiercely loyal to his friends and family, willing to risk everything to protect them. His battle against Kars, the ultimate life form, is one of the most thrilling climaxes in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

2. Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro Kujo is the quintessential JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure protagonist. As the star of Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro’s stoic demeanor and “too cool to care” attitude make him one of the most iconic characters in anime. His Stand, Star Platinum, is the perfect reflection of his personality: precise, powerful, and unrelenting. Jotaro’s battles against Dio’s minions and his ultimate showdown with Dio himself are some of the most memorable moments in the series, cementing his status as a legendary hero. Jotaro’s presence in the series is so impactful that he continues to play a significant role in subsequent parts, even when he’s not the protagonist.

1. Giorno Giovanna

At the top of the list is Giorno Giovanna, whose journey in Golden Wind elevates him to legendary status.As the son of Dio Brando (and by extension, a descendant of Jonathan Joestar), Giorno’s lineage is as unique as his personality. Giorno’s Stand, Gold Experience (and its later evolution, Gold Experience Requiem), is one of the most overpowered in the series, allowing him to manipulate life itself and rewrite reality in the final battle against Diavolo. While some criticize his stoicism as a lack of personality, it’s this unshakable resolve that makes him such a compelling character.

