JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Reveals The Perfect Giorno, Stand Included

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime has entered a new phase following the Joestars, as Jolyne Cujoh has taken the reins via the newest season, Stone Ocean. Before Stone Free came into the spotlight, the anime by David Production saw Giorno Giovanna attempting to take over the Passione Mafia from the mob boss known as Diavolo and his time-manipulating Stand, King Crimson. Now, one cosplayer has revisited the new Passione boss, throwing in his Stand for good measure, as Hirohiko Araki's franchise continues to gain popularity around the world.

Giorno was an interesting protagonist in the history of the Joestars, not just thanks to his colorful aesthetic or unique aspirations in transforming a mob into an altruistic force, but also in the fact that he was the lost son of Dio Brando. Technically, Giovanna is a Joestar because Dio Brando, at the end of the first season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, had overtaken the body of Jonathan Joestar following their dynamic battle that lasted for years. While Dio himself died during the events of Stardust Crusaders, his legacy not only lived on through Giorno but also in some surprising ways that have yet to be revealed in Stone Ocean's anime adaptation.

Instagram Cosplayer Zackt shared this pitch-perfect take on the son of Dio, alongside his Stand Golden Wind, who eventually achieved his dream of overtaking Passione, though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't revisited the main character from the Golden Wind since the story came to a close:

Recently, Netflix aired the second batch of episodes of the Stone Ocean, seeing Jolyne come face-to-face with the villainous Pucci as he attempts to achieve Dio Brando's dream of attaining heaven. While a third part that will bring the latest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure story to a close has yet to be confirmed, fans are crossing their fingers that new information will be revealed at the Tudum event airing later this year. With the upcoming physical blu-ray release arriving in Japan in March confirming that there will be the third batch of installments, fans await to hear when they will hit Netflix.

What do you think of this new take on Giorno Giovanna? Do you think we'll one day see the new head of Passione return to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.