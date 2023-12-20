JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Hypes New Series With Dio-Centric Promo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently introduced new stars Jodio and Dragona thanks to the latest arc, The JOJOLands. While this might be an entirely new storyline from creator Hirohiko Araki, the arc has taken the opportunity to bring back a fan-favorite character as Kishibe Rohan made a surprising comeback. Now, to help promote the latest manga tale, the voice behind a new take on series villain Dio Brando has lent their talent to a new video that highlights The JOJOLands.

Dio Brando might have died at the end of Stardust Crusaders, but his legacy lived on following his demise. In Golden Wind, we witnessed Dio's son Giorno Giovanna taking over the reins of the story as he fought to free Italy from a mafia organization. In Stone Ocean, we were able to see Dio's dream live on thanks to Pucci, the villainous priest who was aiming to attain heaven. At the end of Stone Ocean, fans witnessed the reality of the Joestars change forever as Jolyne's story led to Steel Ball Run. While Dio Brando obviously didn't have a part to play in this alternate universe, a new Brando hit the scene in Diego Brando, who was far less vampiric than his predecessor.

JoJo's Brando Adventure

In Japan, more than a few anime properties have received live-action stage plays, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure slated to join them. Starting in February of next year, Phantom Blood will be receiving its very own musical, which will take the events of the first outing of the Joestar bloodline and slap some tunes onto it. To help promote the latest manga arc, the actor playing Dio Brando, Mamoru Miyano, has helped to create a new trailer.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 9: The JOJOLands promotional video narrated by Mamoru Miyano (Dio Brando in the Phantom Blood musical) pic.twitter.com/kKtdLTyqoy — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) December 19, 2023

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains a popular anime to this day, little has been revealed as to what the future holds for its anime adaptation. David Production, who has been weaving the story of the Joestars for over a decade, has yet to confirm if a new season is in the works. If the anime series continues to follow its source material, than the horse race of Steel Ball Run will be the next story to hit the small screen.

Do you think we might one day see Dio Brando return to the pages of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure from beyond the grave? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.