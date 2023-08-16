JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Loves Everything About Shrek Except One Thing

Hirohiko Araki has been quite busy with the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as a new arc has started in The JOJOLands. Focusing on the newest Joestars, Jodio and Dragona, as they attempt to make sure their mother is financially taken care of by any means necessary, fans are continuing to discover new interesting tidbits about the mangaka responsible for this popular universe. Recently, fans unearth Araki's love of the green ogre known as Shrek, though a new comment has been revealed that shows Hirohiko doesn't love everything related to Shrek.

While praising all of the Shrek films, Araki did note that he felt some of the sequels weren't able to live up to the original in a new unearthed comment, "All of the Shrek movies are entertaining, from the first film to the final Installment. However, I would recommend Shrek 2 as my personal favorite. The love between Shrek and Fiona was portrayed well up until Shrek 2. However, once they introduced their children in Shrek The Third, I got the impression they only made the movie because the other two did well. It felt like they were milking it."

Shrek's Bizarre Adventure

Araki then, shockingly enough, continued with even more thoughts about the Shrek franchise, while even hilariously comparing the Dreamworks property to Stone Ocean, "Since Shrek's charm comes from him being imperfect and rough around the edges, it kinda feels dissatisfying seeing him become a composed fatherly figure. Even in manga when the protagonist becomes a father, I can't help but question how it's going to work out. By the way, please exclude how Jotaro became Jolyne's father from that example, as that is a completely different subject."

Shrek has never had an anime adaptation in the green ogre's past, but his legacy has hilariously lived on thanks to internet culture. It's clear that the Dreamworks character's popularity has spread around the world, though it's unlikely we'll ever see a crossover between the Joestars and Shrek in the future. Still, Araki has brought fictional characters from outside the Joestar universe into JoJo's Bizarre Adventure before.

What do you think of Araki's commentary on the Shrek series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JOJO_Wiki