JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Custom Funko Pop Shines With Star Platinum

With all the different fictional characters that have been transformed into Funko Pops, it’s almost unbelievable to think that the characters of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure haven’t gotten the same privilege. Throughout the many story lines of the franchise, including the likes of Golden Wind, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Phantom Blood, we’ve been introduced to colorful characters and their Stands that have created one of the most unforgettable anime franchises to date. One fan decided to take matters into their own hands by creating a Funko Pop that envisions Jotaro Kujo’s Stand, Star Platinum, in this unique style.

Reddit User Menkweed shared the unique Funko Pop created by their girlfriend, taking a Funko that was originally one of Vegeta from the Dragon Ball franchise, and transformed it into one of the first Stands that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure ever introduced with Star Platinum:

Star Platinum is perhaps the Stand with the most appearances in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, having already appeared in both the third and fourth seasons with Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Whenever the potential sixth season is announced, Star Platinum and his wielder Jotaro will both appear since the protagonist’s daughter will be the amin character in Stone Ocean. Jolyne Cujoh finds herself flung onto the center stage of Stone Ocean, being locked in a maximum security prison after being framed for a crime she didn’t commit.

Aside from appearing more than any other Stand, Star Platinum is also one of the strongest by far. While his original powers had him throwing out machine gun blows with precise, high speed movements, it wasn’t until his fight with Dio Brando that his ultimate power was unlocked: the ability to freeze time.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.