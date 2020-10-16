Demon Slayer Fan Beautifully Animates a Much-Anticipated Manga Battle

✖

Demon Slayer has been taking the world by storm with its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train, following the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps attempting to fight a series of supernatural threats while riding aboard a runaway locomotive, and one fan has decided to try their hand at animating an exciting scene from the franchise's manga. Though the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the swordsmen of the Hashira has come to a close with the manga telling its final story, fans are waiting for the next season of the anime to continue the tale of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Toward the tail end of the first season of the anime produced by animation studio Ufotable, Tanjiro and his friends battled against the Spider Clan, nearly losing their lives fighting against some of the scariest demons that they had come into contact with thus far. Following this encounter, Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko were brought face to face with the most powerful warriors of the Demon Slayer Corps, known as the Hashira, aka the Pillars. With the likes of Rengoku, Tomioka, Kochu, Uzui, and other powerful swordsmen, it was clear that while these brawlers tested their skills against the supernatural threats, their temperaments were so outlandish that they could even be a threat to allies.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Needless to say, the anime still has a lot of material left to cover, with this animation specifically covering the Hashira fighting against the top tier demons of the world known as the Twelve Kizuki. Following the insane success of the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, fans are waiting to see how the anime of Demon Slayer will continue in the future as many debate whether we'll see a second season of the anime next or perhaps the Shonen franchise will continue via animated movies.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, not even having hit theaters in North America as of yet, though that definitely seems as if it will change as the franchise has been hinting at a Western release for this year, 2021.

What scene from Demon Slayer's manga are you most excited to see animated? Do you think we'll see Demon Slayer's story continue following the conclusion of its manga with either a spin-off series or a sequel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!