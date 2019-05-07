JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable Reveals Blu-ray, DVD Release Details

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular action manga and anime running today, and it’s been a staple of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block ever since it premiere. The fourth iteration of the series, Diamond is Unbreakable, is currently making an impact every week and now fans will soon be able to watch it as many times as they want.

Viz Media announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable will be releasing its Part 1 Blu-ray and DVD combo set later this July. You can check out the home video release’s cover art showed off on Viz Media’s official Twitter account below!

DORARARA! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 4: Diamond is Unbreakable Part 1 comes to Blu-Ray/DVD this July! 💎 pic.twitter.com/ExXmUZ5qUx — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 3, 2019

The Limited Edition Part 1 of the series includes Episodes 1-20 of Diamond is Unbreakable, so with this collection fans will go all the way from the series’ premiere right up to where Koichi goes up against Aya Tsuji’s Cinderella. With the season’s English dub run on Toonami coming to an end in just a few weeks, it won’t be too long before Part 2 and the Kira arc make their way to home video too!

This release will run interested fans $62.99 USD, and you can find more information at the link here. Viz Media also shared a look at what’s included in Part 1 of the season, so fans get a sneak-peek at the included 100+ page art book. Check it out below!

Oh my JOESTARS! The limited edition Blu-ray set is packed with all of these amazing goodies! pic.twitter.com/AiExAdjcCs — VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 3, 2019

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

