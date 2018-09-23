‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals Episode Order

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has taken fans on a crazy ride since its debut, and it isn’t done just yet. This fall, the show will return with a new season, and it seems the show will run as long as fans had hoped it would.

After all, the new season is said to be nearly 40 episodes long. Even Dio would approve of that!

According to a new report, it seems JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will be a long one. Part 5 is expected to run for 39 episodes if Moetron News is right, and the order has got fans plenty excited.

In terms of episode count, this fourth season seems to fit in as expected. When the franchise got its 2012 revival by David Productions, season one came in at 26 episodes. Season two went even bigger with its 48-episode run before season three scaled things back with 39 episodes. Now, season four will come in with 39 as well, giving it a comparable length.

As for how JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will air this new season, fans expect it will run straight through. If this is the case, the show will be on TV for quite some time. The new season will kick off in October to welcome anime’s fall cour. So, if JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure chooses to air its new episodes without a break, it could go until September 2019.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series is officially scheduled to premiere October 5 in Japan. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will stream the series as it releases in Japan.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.