‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Reveals Slick New Blu-ray, DVD Cover Art

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is currently in the midst of its huge second arc as Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang are now taking on the mysterious boss of Passione, and fans have come to love this mismatched band of characters as they have taken on all kinds of strange new would-be assassins. One character who has particularly shined is Guido Mista, who’s had plenty of moments to stand out.

He’ll soon be standing out even further as he graces the cover of the next volume of the Blu-ray and DVD home video releases. Like the rest of the Bucciarati Gang, he’s getting a solo cover all of his own. You can check it out below.

Mista gets the cover of Volume 5 of the series, and this is a hilarious little detail as Mista hates the number four. What does ruin this little in joke, however, is that there are four characters on the cover in total as Mista takes on a fierce pose with three of his Stand, Sex Pistols, going to battle with him. Either way, Mista fans will be pleased as he’s been getting more and more popular.

Mista has gotten what seems like the most solo battles in the series, and that’s not even counting in when he works together with Giorno. Outside of Mista, Bucciarati and Naranja come close with their solo bouts, but Mista is the clear frontrunner. But there are still many episodes to go, and lots of opportunity for the others to take the center stage.

Now that Mista has gotten a cover, he joins previously revealed covers with Giorno, Bucciarati, Naranja, and Fugo. Now there are only a few characters left who need a cover of their own. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

