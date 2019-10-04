JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Debuts First English Dub Clip

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wrapped its incredibly popular Golden Wind anime run earlier this year, and while this meant fans were already looking forward to the potential future of the anime series, just as many were waiting for any news for the series’ English dub debut. But Viz Media took every one by surprise during New York Comic Con 2019. After a tease for the potential English dub debut got fans guessing, licensor Viz Media confirmed that the English dub for Golden Wind would be making its premiere on Toonami later this October.

Along with confirming that the series would be coming to Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block much earlier than anyone had expected, Viz Media also revealed the full English cast. To celebrate all of these announcements, we also got our first clip from the new dub.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’s English dub will debut on Toonami on Saturday, October 26th. This first clip for the dub teases a little of Phillip Reich’s Giorno Giovanna and Ray Chase’s Bruno Bucciarati, but the rest of the crew includes Mick Lauer as Leone Abbachio, Sean Chiplock as Guido Mista, Kyle McCarley as Narancia Ghirga, and Ethan Murray as Pannacotta Fugo.

Much of the English dub cast is being kept under wraps for the moment, including key additions like Trish Una or the Hitman Team, but they will most likely be revealed the closer the English dub airing of the series gets to each of these character debuts.

Golden Wind was the fifth and concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and fans can currently check out the series on Crunchyroll. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.