JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Holiday Cosplay Gives You A Golden Christmas

The Golden Wind is returning just in time for the holidays! Though the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may have come to an end, the English Dub of the anime series has debuted on Cartoon Network’s Toonami progamming block. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring Giorno Giovanna, the wielder of the Golden Wind Stand, into the spirit of the season proper with a holiday makeover that shows just how the current leader of the Passione mafia gets ready for Christmas!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Ookamisun shared their interpretation of Giorno Giovanna wearing a unique holiday version of the usual JoJo attire, changing the color of the outfit from purple to red with some festive ladybugs on the chest to boot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there was never a holiday themed episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in the anime, the fashionable anime series would blend right into the garish outfits of the winter festivities. Fans of the long running anime franchise are currently waiting not just for the upcoming OVA series, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which follows one of the supporting characters from Diamond Is Unbreakable, but are also crossing their fingers that a sixth season, Stone Ocean, will be announced sooner rather than later.

What do you think of this amazing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure cosplay that rings in the holidays? What other characters from the franchise would you like to see be given a festive makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.