JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Brings Jotaro Kujo to Life with Color Cosplay

Jotaro Kujo is arguably the most well known protagonist in the field of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. First appearing as the “main man” of Stardust Crusaders, then immediately joining season four as one of the bigger support cast members of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the wielder of Star Platinum has truly made a name for himself. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, Kujo would also have a big role to play in the potential sixth season of the franchise with Stone Ocean! Keeping this all in mind, one fan has presented their own amazing interpretation of Jotaro via some colorful cosplay!

Instagram User NovaSung_ shared this ingenious cosplay that brings the artistic nature of Jotaro Kujo to the real world, accompanied by his hard hitting, time stopping Stand in Star Platinum, readying itself to beat down any Enemy Stands:

Jotaro himself as one of the biggest “wins” in the franchise overall, managing to defeat the immortal Dio Brando and his nearly all powerful Stand in the form of “The World”. Not satisfied with just that, Jotaro kept appearing in the franchise down the line, though Star Platinum apparently got weaker and weaker as time went on, only able to freeze the seconds for so long as the days marched forward. Hopefully, we’ll finally be able to see him meet his daughter, Jolyne, in an anime adaptation of Stone Ocean!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.