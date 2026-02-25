Jujutsu Kaisen Still Hasn’t Confirmed If This Missing Character Is Dead or Alive

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for the final moments of its official sequel series, but the series has yet to confirm whether or not one missing character is alive or dead. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo kicked off its run last year with the surprise reveal that it was actually a sequel for Gege Akutami’s original series. But the bigger surprise was that it takes place about 80 years following the events of the original, and each of the fan favorites have either retired or died since we saw them in action with Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is now in its final chapters as it seems to be heading for the end that Gege Akutami outlined was coming within a few months after it kicked off. But with the final chapters closing in and the return of some surprising faces, it’s becoming much more egregious that there’s one major character who has yet to be accounted for after all this time. The series can’t end without giving updates on whether or not Megumi Fushiguro is dead or alive as of the time of the sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Still Hasn’t Brought Back Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is now in the midst of its final chapters, and we have seen some surprising updates for the cast of the original series. Due to the time jump from the end of the original, the sequel has not had enough of the characters from the original. Outside of confirming that Yuta Okkotsu and Maki had aged gracefully and died following the end of the original (as the sequel follows their grandkids), there have been a few updates for some of the others like Aoi Todo, who has also been confirmed to still be alive.

Nobara Kugisaki was also confirmed to be alive as of the events of the sequel, but she also confirmed that many of their friends from their time have since died. Yuji Itadori is in a weird situation as due to the cursed nature of his body, he has not aged since the events of the original. He’s been forced to watch all of his friends slowly age and die while he’s been stuck roaming Japan, and he’s likely to be living for much longer after the sequel comes to an end. But the third member of the core group has yet to be revealed.

What Happened to Megumi After Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ending?

But the real reason why Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo needs to update fans on Megumi is to reveal what happened to him after the end of the original series. With the new characters being Yuta and Maki’s grandchildren, and Yuta taking over the Gojo clan following Satoru Gojo’s death (and Maki wiping out the Zenin Clan), it’s left Megumi as a weird puzzle piece that’s been unaccounted for. That’s starting to stand out more now that we’re so close to the end without an update on Megumi’s status.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel hasn’t been too eager to follow up on its older characters as it has been trying to tell a story about the future of Jujutsu Society, but that’s also what has been so divisive about the sequel on a whole. A proper return from Megumi would help to resolve this issue before the sequel comes to an end, and help make it feel much more complete.

