Inuyasha’s Spiritual Successor Teams Up With Anime Royalty

Rumiko Takahashi might be best known for creating the world of Inuyasha, the demon who quickly became a fan-favorite in the anime medium, but this is far from the only work the prolific manga artist has made. With the recent anime Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon revisiting this supernatural landscape, Takahashi has since moved on following the sequel’s conclusion. As the mangaka continues to work on a brand new supernatural manga, which is set to receive an anime adaptation this spring, Rumiko’s latest protagonist has teamed up with another anime hero in a crossover that many might not have seen coming.

For those who might not know, Shueisha has a podcast that will routinely focus on the manga world and will also bring legendary creators to talk about the current state of the industry, along with their previous works. Most recently, “Shonen Sunday’s Speech Bubble” brought on Case Closed’s creator, Gosho Aoyama, to discuss Detective Conan as well as give advice to new manga creators in the field. Next week’s podcast will feature Rumiko Takahashi, which will air on March 4th, with Takahashi and Aoyama planning to share the spotlight on March 11th with a crossover episode. To help ring in this occasion, new art has arrived that sees Mao and Detective Conan side-by-side, with the former being the latest work from Rumiko.

What is Inuyasha’s Spiritual Successor?

For those who might not be familiar with Mao, the manga first premiered in 2019 and has continued releasing new chapters to this day. Almost seven years later, the same studio that brought Inuyasha to life is working on this new anime world from Rumiko Takahashi this spring. While the mangaka’s latest work does have similarities with Inuyasha, it’s a very different world from that of the white-haired demon that has become a legendary anime figure. Focusing on the titular character fighting against ghosts, joined by a female protagonist transported to the past, the series is sure to be a welcome arrival for those missing the adventures of Inuyasha and Kagome.

As for Case Closed, the series has continued to be a juggernaut in the popularity department in Japan. Unfortunately, this same popularity hasn’t hit North America in the same sense that franchises like One Piece and Dragon Ball have. Despite having countless episodes and movies to its name, Detective Conan has always struggled to become a big title in the West. Luckily, recent years have seen more episodes of this long-running anime franchise arrive in the United States, and hopefully, this leads to more viewers entering the world of this pint-sized detective.

Ironically, Case Closed had another anime crossover earlier this year that ran into some major controversy. Teaming up with My Hero Academia, Detective Conan was in hot water in China, as one villainous character from UA Academy still was a sore spot for the nation.

