10 Best Anime to Binge on Crunchyroll in March 2026

March 2026 is right around the corner, which means it’s time to add new anime series to your watchlist. The year kicks off with an exciting Winter 2026 anime lineup, which is still ongoing. Most of these series, including Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2, will conclude in the final week of March or in the first week of April. While it’s always fun to keep up with the weekly episodes, if you’re one of those who loves binging, then you might want to look for other options instead of the new lineup.

Luckily, Crunchyroll has a wide range of series for anime fans across all genres. It’s the largest streaming hub in the world exclusively for anime, and there’s no shortage of popular and underrated shows to watch. If you’re looking for anime recommendations to watch in March 2026, then these 10 series will be perfect for you.

10) Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The anime is returning with its Season 4 in April this year, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the series. Based on the light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichiro Otsuka, the story features some of the most intriguing power systems and complex characters.

While on his way back from a convenience store, Subaru Natsuki’s life is turned upside down when he finds himself transported to another world. To his surprise, he finds out about his ability to revert to a previous point in time after dying, and he must use that power to survive in the unknown world.

9) Wistoria: Wand and Sword

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

This is yet another anime returning with a sequel season in April this year. If you are a Black Clover fan and love action fantasy series, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is the perfect series to watch as soon as possible. Not only that, but the light novel is written by Fujino Omori, the same author of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

The story follows Will Serfort, who plans to become a Magia Vander, a title given to the five most gifted magicians in the kingdom. Unfortunately, he is unable to use any magic, a necessary skill required for anyone to rise through the ranks. However, he makes up for his inability to use magic through his unparalleled strength as he walks the brutal path in hopes of reuniting with his childhood sweetheart.

8) Link Click

Image Courtesy of Studio LAN

Link Click is a donghua, a term given to Chinese animation, and it’s considered one of the best mystery series on the platform. The series will be returning with its third season in Fall 2026, and it’s a must-watch for those who love suspense, crime fiction, and supernatural themes blended together.

This time-travel story follows Xiaoshi Cheng and Guang Lu, who work in a small shop called “Time Photo Studio,” and grant the clients’ requests to fix their personal regrets. While Xiaoshi can enter a photo and take over the body of the person who took it, Guang navigates the past by looking at the pictures.

7) Dr. Stone

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Based on the award-winning manga by Riichiro Inagaki (story) and Boichi (art), the anime will release Season 4 Cour 3 in April to wrap up the exciting story. This post-apocalyptic series has one of the most unique plot lines in the Shonen demographic, and it only keeps getting better as the truth behind the mystery comes to light.

The story is set 3,700 years in the future after a mysterious green light appeared in the sky and petrified the entire human population, marking the end of modern civilization. Senku Ishigami, a genius high school student, wakes up alone in the world and learns the key to depetrification. Despite the challenges ahead, he plans to use his knowledge of science to revive humanity and rebuild civilization.

6) Yona of the Dawn

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Based on the beloved Shojo manga by Kusanagi Mizuho, Yona of the Dawn confirmed its anime sequel in December 2025, a decade after the first season’s finale. The manga also ended during the same time as the announcement and returned with special side stories this month.

This romantic fantasy is set in a historical world, following Princess Yona and her bodyguard Hak, who escape the castle after King Il’s assassination. Struggling to come to terms with her father’s death at the hands of her childhood love, Soo-Won, Yona embarks on a journey to find a new purpose and gathers a group of reliable allies who help in making the kingdom a better place to live.

5) Dandadan

Image courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan will be returning with its Season 3 next year and will adapt the best arc in the manga so far. This eccentric series is always exciting to watch thanks to the blend of comedy and emotional moments, along with the breathtaking animation by Science SARU.

While Momo Ayase believes in the existence of ghosts, her schoolmate, Ken Takakura (Okarun), is always studying UFOs and aliens. After the two of them cross paths with each other, they make a bet to prove each other wrong, only to get entangled in all kinds of chaotic supernatural situations.

4) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Based on Aka Akasaka’s award-winning manga, the anime is all set to wrap up the story in its final film. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s highly likely that the anime will skip a lot of content from the original story. The story focuses on the battle of love between Shuchiin Academy’s student council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the vice president, Kaguya Shinomiya.

Despite the differences in their social backgrounds, the school considers them the perfect couple, especially since the two of them are always at the top of their academics. However, even though they have feelings for each other, their pride keeps them from confessing. The series follows their daily antics as they try to get the other side to reveal their feelings and win the battle of love.

3) Solo Leveling

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Even after more than a year since the second season’s premiere, Solo Leveling hasn’t confirmed any updates on Season 3. Considering the massive popularity of the series, it’s clear that the anime will eventually return, although the wait will be longer this time.

Solo Leveling‘s popularity is mostly thanks to its intense action battles as Sung Jinwoo keeps reaching new heights of his powers. After returning from a near-death situation, he acquires the power of a mysterious system that helps him become stronger as the truth about the world comes to light.

2) Demon Slayer

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Thanks to the gorgeous animation by Ufotable, intriguing characters, and the captivating story, Demon Slayer is one of those series you’d want to keep returning to. The first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy made box office history last year by grossing over a billion yen across the globe. The film is returning to U.S. theaters in March at SCREENX, so it’s the perfect time to catch up with the series.

The story begins with the tragic massacre of the Kamado family when their eldest son, Tanjiro, wasn’t home. He returns to witness the gruesome sight and learns that the only surviving member, his sister Nezuko, has been turned into a demon. In order to bring her back to normal, he embarks on a brutal journey to become a Demon Slayer and gets closer to his goal.

1) Dragon Ball Super

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Super is returning this year with a remake film to feature the exciting battle between Beerus and Goku. Not only that, but the anime will also get a sequel to adapt the Galactic Patrol Arc from the manga. While the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it will follow the story after the Tournament of Power between multiple universes.

The series is a sequel to the original manga, following the Z Fighters after they saved the world from destruction at the hands of Majin Buu. The story introduces a compleyely new world as dieties and powerful warriors from several universes make their appearances.

