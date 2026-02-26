5 Masterfully Paced Anime That Hooked Us in Just One Episode

Good pacing can make or break an anime, and the ones that master this storytelling element have an advantage — especially if they can nail it as early as the first episode. Given that anime tend to have around 25 minutes per installment, it can be difficult to hook viewers in just one chapter. This puts pressure on series to throw viewers right into the action, and some handle that better than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ones that succeed manage to “wow” viewers in their premieres, then keep that momentum going. When they lull, it’s for a good reason, which not every anime can say. As iconic as the classics are, they often have too much filler to immediately land. And while slow-burn series can prove compelling over time, they take more effort to win people over. By contrast, these popular series show precisely how pacing should be done. They hook viewers with near-perfect first chapters, then take them on a gripping ride.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterclass in balancing high-octane action and deep character work, and that begins in its premiere. Almost immediately after we meet Yuji Itadori, he’s thrown into a confrontation with a cursed spirit — one that results in him swallowing one of Ryomen Sukuna’s mummified fingers and becoming the villain’s vessel. Things only get wilder from there, with Jujutsu Kaisen increasingly ramping up the action and thrills. When the series does lull, it’s to flesh out its characters and world. And it manages this with a charm that not many other shows accomplish. Thanks to the compelling characters and the humor they bring, viewers will hardly notice the pauses in JJK‘s narrative. These aren’t without reason, either. Getting to know the characters on this level makes the action more suspenseful, as we’re truly invested in their fates.

4) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a masterpiece from beginning to end, and its first episode shows exactly how to introduce a story. It lays the groundwork for the larger conspiracies at play, but it introduces them through a more personal lens. We meet the Alphonse brothers, both of whom are instantly compelling, and learn of their mission to track down the Philosopher’s Stone. They want it to restore their bodies, but their search becomes the catalyst for much larger conflicts. And Fullmetal Alchemist unravels its plot masterfully, weaving its storylines together in satisfying ways. There are great twists and turns, along with well-animated action that’s driven by a unique power system. It’s enough to keep anyone hooked, and the anime will grab you by the end of episode 1.

3) Chainsaw Man

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man only has one season and a movie under its belt, but the anime accomplishes a lot in that time — and that’s because it’s smartly paced. The series isn’t afraid to dive deep when it comes to its characters and themes, but it makes sure to balance its quieter moments with intense action. It’s a lot like Jujutsu Kaisen in that regard, and its ensemble is just as charming. The anime also walks the line between humor and its darker themes well. It’s masterfully written all around. Its excellent pacing is obvious from its premiere, though, which spends half of its run grappling with how poverty has led Denji to this point — and the other half on him merging with the Chainsaw Devil, then killing the men who tried to kill him. That balance continues to hold throughout the series, making it an engaging watch.

2) Demon Slayer

Image via Ufotable

Demon Slayer starts off on a tragic note, but it’s one that will grab viewers immediately. Tanjiro returning home to find his family slaughtered by demons — and his only remaining sister turned into one — is gutting, but it does what it intends to. It sells viewers on the anime’s brutal world, while leaving them to wonder what becomes of its main characters. From there, Demon Slayer strikes a good pace, immersing us into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps alongside Tanjiro. Learning with him makes the training sequences feel seamless, and the action and emotional beats keep the story flowing. By the time it reaches its later outings and movies, the thrillers are basically non-stop. And the stunning animation makes it even harder to look away.

1) Attack on Titan

Image via Wit Studio

Speaking of throwing viewers right into tragedy, Attack on Titan is another anime that wastes no time punching viewers in the gut. The opening is just slow enough to get us invested in these characters, but it turns everything upside down in its final moments. From the moment Titans breach the Wall, it’s clear that Attack on Titan is going to be a gruesome, action-packed story. It delivers on that promise, too, rarely letting up over the course of its four seasons. There are so many twists and battle sequences that it’s difficult to even pinpoint Attack on Titan‘s best episodes. There’s truly never a dull moment, and that remains the case even on a rewatch.

What anime do you think have expert pacing? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!