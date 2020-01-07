Thor and Mjolnir Join JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in This Stunning Crossover

Thor is making the rounds recently with the big news of 2020 that Christian Bale is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming sequel, Thor Love And Thunder. Though Bale’s role has yet to be confirmed, Thor fans are debating if the actor behind Christopher Nolan’s interpretation of Batman will be bringing the likes of Beta Ray Bill or the God Butcher to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Now, one fan has merged the God of Thunder with the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, imagining what the son of Odin would look like if he became a Stand wielder from Hirohiko Araki’s beloved franchise.

Instagram Artist Leallustration shared their amazing interpretation of Thor with his Stand of “Mjolnir” or “God of Thunder”, proving that the staple within the Marvel Cinematic Universe could easily make the transition to the universe of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure right alongside any member of the Joestar bloodline:

The closest Stand to this interpretation of Mjolnir has to be “Red Hot Chilli Peppers” from the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond Is Unbreakable! The electric Stand was wielded by Akira Otoishi and was one of the scariest Stands that Josuke and the other denizens of Morioh encountered outside of Kira’s Killer Queen!

What do you think of this amazing fusion between Thor and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, JoJo, and Gods of Thunder!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.