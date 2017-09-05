‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ May Not Get A Live-Action Sequel

The success of the recent JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure live-action film has sparked talks for a sequel from fans, however; that doesn’t mean that it will actually happen. The staff behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1, originally did want to create a sequel to the film, although; that may no longer happen now.

Despite the film literally being titled “Chapter 1,” doesn’t mean that there will be a chapter 2, as the film’s staff have not confirmed an additional installment yet. This may largely be due to the ordinary box-office sales, with the film raking #5 in its opening week, however; falling to #11 in only its second week.

In comparison to other live-action adaptations derived from a manga and released in Japan this year, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond wa Kudakenai Dai-Ichi-Shō’s was a flop. In its first weekend, the film sold over 117,000 tickets to earn 166 million yen (US$1.5 million). In comparison to Tokyo Ghoul’s live-action film, which sold 166,000 tickets and earned roughly 232 million yen (US$2.1 million) after being released the following week.

According to the Anime News Network, whether or not there is a sequel to the film based on Hirohiko Araki’s manga will be determined on attendance of the film’s screenings from this point forward.Considering the fan base that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures has, it is unusual that there has been such a low attendance for the live-action movie. In addition, fans review for the film has mostly been positive, with a great deal of them expressing their approval of the movie on Twitter and other various social platforms.

In comparison to many of the other live-action films based on anime in recent years, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 was considered good according to fans. That is something that many live-action films derived from anime fail to do, however; the film’s sequel may still never see the light of day.