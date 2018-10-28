‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Gets The Most Perfect ‘Super Mario’ Makeover

If there were ever a series for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to crossover with, most fans wouldn’t peg it to be Super Mario. Sure, the Joestar clan has its Italian roots backing the mash-up, but the idea of Mario having a Stand is hard to imagine. However, one brave boyfriend knew the crossover had potential, and he proved it in the most perfect way.

Over on Twitter, a fan known as SwitchPee shared a viral post revealing a gift their boyfriend made. As you can see below, the hand-made token proves the boy is as romantic as he is creative, and his gift involved quite a bit of sexy Luigi.

You know, since SwitchPee was given an entirely volume of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure with Super Mario added in.

“My boyfriend straight up edited and entire volume of jojo for my birthday loosing my mind please appreciate it,” the fan captioned their post.

As anyone can see, the boyfriend who goes by Legend of Loop on Twitter broke out some serious photo editing skills. The first volume of Hirohiko Araki’s ‘Phantom Blood’ arc was edited into Luigi’s Bizarre Adventure. The green plumber was edited onto the cover, replacing Jonathon Joestar with one smoldering look.

In the second image, it is Mario who comes out to play. The mustached hero seems to be the villain of this mash-up as Mario takes the place of Dio Brando.

Finally, a photo was shared showing a bit of the edited volume’s work. The spread shown sees Princess Peach pleading with two bullies to release her Toad doll, and a final page released sees Luigi Superstar meet Mario Mario in a tense, mustache-filled showdown.

For fans, this fantasy crossover is as far-fetched as it is desired. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is liable to do whatever it wants, so the notion of Araki bringing in the Nintendo title somehow isn’t unthinkable. After all, there’s got to be a big backstory behind Mario’s vampiric turn, and Luigi’s Stand is something the world did not know it needed to see until now.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The series has sold over 100 million copies, one of the best-selling manga series in history, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media.