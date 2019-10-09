JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets My Hero Academia in This Crossover

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is – well – pretty dang bizarre. The series was birthed by artist Hirohiko Araki decades ago, and it has become a favorite with anime fans. With its last season, JoJo became one of the season’s most-popular releases, and the show has been riding on a high ever since. Now, one fan has decided to crossover JoJo with one of anime’s other juggernauts, and the results are pretty dang impressive.

Taking to Reddit, aa fan known as VuvuSpaciel decided to share their take on JoJo x My Hero Academia with serious color. The artist penned his take on Ochaco Uraraka as she may appear in JoJo, and she looks every bit as good as any other Stand user out there.

As you can see below, the drawing introduces the heroine as a Stand Master, and it gives her the same ability as Ochaco’s quirk in My Hero Academia. The Stand is named Defying Gravity which makes clever reference to the iconic song from Wicked. This reference works give how many Stands in JoJo are named after musical acts, so this Broadway nod is plenty acceptable.

In this concept art, Defying Gravity is wearing Ochaco’s usual Hero Costume. The big difference comes with the helmet, but Defying Gravity seems to have swapped out Ochaco’s big helmet for one that is a bit smaller.

As for Ochaco, the heroine is wearing some casual clothes which would make Araki very happy. With black shorts on, the girl is rocking some thigh-high socks and bright pink booties. The look also incorporates a light pink top and fuchsia suspenders which match her long, fingerless gloves.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.