‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Reveals New Kishibe Rohan Visual

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running manga series, and has managed to stay in the pop culture circuit thanks to it ability to constantly reinvent and reboot its world.

The anime adaptations have gained the series more new fans over the last few years, and the popularity even resulted in a OVA for the quirky manga spin-off starring Rohan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kishibe Rohan One Shot Color Page pic.twitter.com/NxRoMcFe6e — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) February 23, 2018

The OVA is currently slated to debut this summer on July 19, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is also getting a second volume of the spin-off manga May 16. There is no word on what one-shots this OVA will adapt, as of this writing, but fans can expect to get more details as July approaches.

To hold them over until its release, however, the series got a new visual for the one-shot that features a fierce looking Rohan with paintbrushes stroking his face. The color palette used here is evocative of Rohan’s peculiar style, and certainly reflects the strangeness of his one-shot.

If you are not familiar with the spin-off manga, then you have a bit to read up on. The series stars Kishibe Rohan as the eccentric fellow narrates his own one-shot adventures. So far, ten chapters of the spin-off have been released with creator Hirohiko Araki overseeing the one-shots. The venture began in 2013 after Kishibe debuted in Diamond Is Unbreakable, so fans have gotten to learn a lot more about the Stand-loving mangaka.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.