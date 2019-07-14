This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure x Overwatch Mash-Up Brings Out Zenyatta’s Stand Power

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest manga and anime action series still going strong today, and it’s been especially prolific in recent years as fans of the series have given it a new identity online. The series has often been the source of many in-jokes and memes, and spotting whether or not something is a “JoJo reference” has become a whole trend as other pop culture juggernauts offer up familiar parallels with the popular action franchise.

Now JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has merged with one of the largest video game properties, Overwatch, in a hilarious new video in which the Overwatch hero Zenyatta taps into a Stand power of its own. Check it out in the video above!

In this hilarious mash-up animation from To Binge (who you can find on YouTube here), fans can see Zenyatta coming in to save fellow Hero McCree from a trap set by a villainous Junkrat. But this interaction is given a much bigger boost thanks to a helpful reference to a pretty huge moment from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.

It’s not an exact one-for-one transition, but Zenyatta acts as Giorno Giovanna did in the fight against Ghiacco of the Hitman Team. This fight saw Mista (who uses a shooting focused Stand power) struggling against Ghiacco in very much the same way until Giorno comes and delivers a rousing speech. When Giorno gets involved, he strikes Ghiacco with one of the few full “Muda Muda Muda” attacks fans get from him in the fifth season.

Afterwards, Mista then sees Giorno as more of an inspirational figure when he’s bathed in a golden light. This was a transformative moment in their working relationship, and this hilarious mash-up animation evokes that moment as McCree sees Zenyatta in a much different way too.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.