‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Confirms Release Date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting quite a while to see Part 5 of the manga, Golden Wind, adapted into an anime, and the wait will be over sooner than you think.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has confirmed that it will officially premiere October 5 in Japan. Viz Media has also licensed the series for an English language release at a later date as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently announced along with a brand new teaser trailer for the series showing off its wild new character designs and outfits, the October premiere for the series is definitely going to be good news for fans who have been waiting for years.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Fans got their first look at the new series during Anime Expo in July, and it was received with an overwhelmingly positive response from those in attendance. Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production.

The voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio. Yasuko Kobayashi is returning from the previous adaptations to compose the music, and most of the staff from previous iterations are returning for Golden Wind as well.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, along with any anime releases in English. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012, runs for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series with a new season based on Part 5, Vento Aureo, on the way.