JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producer Explains Why Golden Wind Took So Long to Make

If there is one virtue fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has mustered up, it is patience. The cult hit has taken its time to undertake new projects, but the fandom is growing more eager as it grows. When Golden Wind was up to bat, fans felt like they waited forever to see the series, and the team behind JoJo admits they took their time.

Recently, Hiroyuki Omori opened up about his work on JoJo. The producer, who works with Warner Bros. Japan, said the timeline for Part 5 took longer than usual because they wanted to get it right.

“The reason was that we really wanted to make a solid work for Part Five,” Omori told Anime News Network.

“We even took the three directors to Italy for location scouting. So that research trip is one of the biggest reasons we had a greater gap of time between series.”

In the past, Omori has talked about the business trip the JoJo executives took to Italy. During an appearance at Anime Expo, the producer said the team did a thorough breakdown of food, architecture, and fashion while they were abroad. Not even the airport was too dull to take notes on, so it does makes sense for production to be a bit delayed.

Now, the question every fan has on their minds has to do with Part 6. David Productions has yet to announce an adaptation of Stone Ocean yet, but fans are hopeful the anime will happen given the success of Golden Wind. But if the team needs to do lots of research, the fandom can expect to wait just as long for this new season as they did for the last.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.