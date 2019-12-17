JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Art Turns Narancia into a Pokemon Trainer

The Golden Wind may have already finished blowing through the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but that isn’t stopping fans from revisiting the fifth season in brand new ways. One fan decided to take the dearly departed young gangster, Narancia, and replace his Stand of Aerosmith, or Little Bomber, with a pocket monster from the insanely popular franchise that is Pokemon. So which creature was deemed worthy of replacing Narancia’s Stand to create this unique cross over between JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Pokemon?

Reddit User Stupid-Dinosaur shared this amazing art work that takes the deceased Stand User and gives him a Dragapult, making him seem like a fixture in the pocket monster franchise, ready to battle against the likes of Ash Ketchum and any trainer unfortunate enough to cross his path:

Dragapult is an excellent choice for Narancia’s prospective Pokemon, as the half ghost, half dragon pocket monster hovers much like Little Bomber near its master. Introduced in the recent Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, the unique creature counts itself among the newest Pokemon that are part of Generation 8. The Galar region is one of the most unique lands to be found in the universe of Ash Ketchum and we’ll be crossing our fingers that it will be making an appearance in the anime series as well.

Narancia suffered a tragic end, having been killed by Diavolo when everyone switched bodies thanks in part to Polnareff’s Stand, Silver Chariot Requiem. Though Giorno tried his best to save his young friend, the blow had already been struck and Narancia died while in Giovanna’s body. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure certainly isn’t afraid to dole out tear jerking conclusions to characters, that’s for sure!

What do you think of this ingenious crossover between Pokemon and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? What other Pokemon do you think would double as Stands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Pokemon, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.