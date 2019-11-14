Sexy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Lives Up To The Name Stone Ocean

With the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is once again entering the public zeitgeist with brand new episodes that follow the manga artist who first appeared in the fourth season of the franchise, Diamond Is Unbreakable. While not a new season, fans are still crossing their fingers that an announcement will be made sooner rather than later for a new season of the anime that would most likely follow the story of Jolyne Cujoh from the sixth installment, Stone Ocean. In preparation for this new Stand adventure, one fan has created an amazing cosplay that brings the future JoJo to life!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Andrew.M.Costography shared this amazing cosplay that brings the future anime star to life in a summer shot that manages to take place not just in the water, but with a stone backdrop that does a perfect job of setting the scene that Jolyne will be experiencing in the sixth installment of the series:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While each season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has featured crazy Stands and even crazier characters tied to them, Stone Ocean may take the cake in terms of both. The story of Jolyne Cujoh follows the daughter of Jotaro as she finds herself framed for a crime she didn’t commit, locked in a maximum security prison in Florida of the good old US of A. During this time, she receives a Stand of her own dubbed “Stone Free” that allows her to transform itself and Jolyne into a series of strings which comes in handy as she attempts to fight against a plot that was enacted by Dio Brando from the grave!

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings the Stone Ocean to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.