‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders’ Getting Limited Edition Home Video Release

One of the most popular arcs of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is Stardust Crusaders, and now fans will soon be able to own it and watch it as much as they want thanks to VIZ Media.

VIZ Media announced a limited edition Blu-ray/DVD release of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 2: Stardust Crusaders coming July 3. With 24 episodes over 4 discs, the limited edition also includes an 104 page booklet, six art cards, full 1080p HD resolution, English and Japanese audio, and lots of other special extras on disc.

You can find more information on the release at the following link here, including where you can pre-order cool set. VIZ describes the series as such:

“JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SET 2: STARDUST CRUSADERS is set in murderous motion with the surfacing of a single casket. When salvagers unwittingly revive an undead evil, an extraordinary family experiences an awakening of new and unusual metaphysical powers. Now, it’s up to a British-American grandfather, his Japanese grandson, and a band of unlikely fighters to shake their dark pasts and fight for a brighter future.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been running for so long, it’s no stranger to bizarre censorship either with one recent anime censoring Jotaro’s cigarette smoking from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. There are even more bizarre fan projects such as this oddly fitting mash-up of Seinfeld and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure. The series also was recently confirmed to come back for a new season with an adaptation of Part 5, now titled Golden Wind.

The series is also getting a special exhibit in Japan titled “Hirohiko Araki JoJo Exhibition: Ripples of Adventure,” will be held at the National Art Center in Tokyo beginning August 24. The exhibit will display many images of his famous characters over the years and Araki announced that he will produced new work for the exhibit as well along with collaborative works from artists like such as Motohiko Odani, Kunihiko Morinaga, and WOW. This exhibit is only the second time a single manga author has had an exhibit in the National Art Center, with the last exhibit celebrating the works of the influential Osamu Tezuka 28 years ago.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.