JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Peacocks With Menacing Genderbent Cosplay

Jotaro Kujo has appeared numerous times throughout the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, starting out as a protagonist in Stardust Crusaders, then as a supporting character in Diamond Is Unbreakable, and finally as a cameo in the most recent season of Golden Wind. Jotaro however wasn’t the only character to appear throughout multiple seasons however as Polnareff, part of his original posse, made his way into the events of Golden Wind via being maimed by Diavolo. While his ultimate fate was to live out his days in the body of a turtle, one cosplayer takes us back to better times when Polanareff still had a human body of his own along with the Stand of Silver Chariot!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Peteylark shared their amazing interpretation of Polnareff, harkening back to one of the scenes from Stardust Crusaders that finds the tall haired Stand User in quite the predicament as he searches for a bathroom while simultaneously discovering a strangely placed pig:

Polnareff was something of a joke character in Stardust Crusaders, usually offering hilarious commentary for whatever threat they were facing at the time that had been released by Dio Brando. With his fencing Stand, he was able to avenge his sister who was killed by one of Dio’s followers, more specifically the “man with the two right hands”. It was definitely a surprise to see him return to assist Giorno and company in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, though when all was said and done, he probably wished he hadn’t appeared at all!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.