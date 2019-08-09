Target Starbucks Goes Viral For JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Menu

In the words of Joseph Joestar: OH MY GOOOOD! The Stardust Crusaders were, arguably, the most popular band of Stand Users from the anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Though a good chunk of the cast didn’t manage to survive the third season, their memory continues to live on not just in the memories of fans of the Joestar bloodline, but also in various memes and hilarious callbacks to the anime franchise itself. A Starbucks coffee shop, located inside of a Target, has gained some notoriety for using some members of the Stardust Crusaders in their marketing!

Twitter User Joshua_Lovemail shared a whiteboard that happened to be ingeniously decorated with the protagonists of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders as they used their stylistic approach to assist in selling some Starbucks drinks:

This target Starbucks is….smth else pic.twitter.com/Nyf8ZupPoN — Abby 🥴 @ my week (clown week) (@joshua_lovemail) August 7, 2019

The third season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was one of the most important installments of the franchise overall, not just because of the characters it introduced, or brought back from previous seasons in the case of Joseph Joestar, but also the introduction of the concept of Stands. The ethereal beings have been an essential element to the franchise overall since they were first introduced within these episodes and have continued to be the “attacks of choice” for all the characters in each subsequent story arc. It would be interesting to see where the series would have gone if creator Hirohiko Araki had decided to stick with vampires and Ripples as the primary impetus of the franchise.

Jotaro Kujo and his Star Platinum are perhaps the most well known characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure so it’s no wonder that this specific Starbucks would want to use this eclectic band of Stand Users for promoting their drinks, even if most passers by may not know what the reference is. Now all they need to do is create a whiteboard that shows off Dio Brando enjoying a latte and we got a stew going!

What do you think of this amazing artwork used to promote Starbucks from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? What would be the favorite drinks of the Stardust Crusaders?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.