One Piece Confirms Loki’s Connection With the Legendary Pirate Crew

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece continues Harald’s backstory, which began right before Luffy and the others joined the battle against the Holy Knight. The truth behind Harald’s death 14 years ago was just about to be uncovered when the story takes us back even further into the past. We follow through Harald’s journey as he transforms from a lowlife pirate to the greatest king Elbaf has ever seen. Harald’s adventures, the political issues he faced, and the birth of his sons all play a crucial role in the story as we learn more about him and the world he tried to create for his people.

However, while the backstory is centered around Harald, another character who gets to shine is his second son, Loki, the Cursed Prince of Elbaf. Introduced as a villain, Loki turns out to be a misunderstood and tragic character. He has faced extreme prejudice since the moment he was born, which has continued throughout his entire life. Ultimately, Loki was even blamed for his father’s murder, which he didn’t even do. The prince was chained down in the Underworld for six years before Luffy freed him as part of the deal. Now that the backstory is also focusing on Loki’s past, we witness his meeting with the Rocks Pirates, one of the greatest pirate crews in history.

One Piece’s Loki Meets the Rocks Pirates When He Was At His Lowest

Just like Luffy, who idolized Shanks and insisted on sailing the seas with him, Loki also had such a figure in his life. Despite the series setting up Rocks D. Xebec as an antagonist, Loki holds the man in high regard and idolizes him to this day. In a brief flashback in Chapter 1145, we see a young Loki wanting to join the Rocks Pirates. Fed up with Loki’s constant pleas, Xebec challenged the kid to a fight and won. According to Chapter 1152, one of the reasons Loki holds such deep resentment toward the World Government is that they were responsible for Xebec’s death.

The latest Chapter 1154 continues to shed more light on Loki’s past as we see Xebec’s face for the first time. He is Blackbeard’s father and has similar facial features to him. Loki was shunned by everyone around him, which is why he resorted to bullying others, especially his older brother, Hajrudin. He played pranks on the villagers as well, which only made them despise the kid even more.

At one point, Loki even tried to kill himself by falling from the Sun World to the Underworld. However, he was too strong to even get injured. He was crying all on his own when he met the Rocks Pirates. Shiki makes fun of his appearance while Whitebeard expresses his concern about the crying child. On the other hand, Xebec questions Loki about his father. The series will continue the backstory in the upcoming chapter, shedding more light on how Loki came to admire Xebec.