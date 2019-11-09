This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Preps You For The Steelball Run

While we’ve attempted to get everyone pumped for the potential sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s anime, we would be remiss if we also didn’t dive deep into the craziest installment of Hirohiko Araki’s already strange franchise. The seventh story installment of the series, Steelball Run, decides to follow a story of the Joestar bloodline within an alternate reality, following the character Johnny Joestar as he joins in a cross country horse race where fast paced racing is mixed with hard hitting Stands. One fan has decided to prep fans for the upcoming story arc by creating an amazing piece of fan art for Johnny and company.

Reddit User Kiprick shared this amazing poster highlighting some of the characters and Stands that are featured in the seventh storyline of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, following a different universe in the late 1800s where the Steelball Run is one of the most important events taking place in the world:

Steelball Run is often thought of by fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as one of the strongest, and strangest, entries in the franchise, with the protagonist travelling across the country with a Stand that allows him to fire off his finger nails as if they were bullets. This particular Joestar is paralyzed from the waist down, attempting to learn a specific technique dubbed the “Spin” which would seemingly cure his paralysis. Attempting to follow the character Gyro Zeppeli in the race to learn the technique, the race holds life or death consequences for everyone involved.

While the possible sixth season, Stone Ocean, has yet to be confirmed, we would imagine that it will be quite some time until we see Johnny and his band of Stand Users appear in anime format proper.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.