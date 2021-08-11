JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Debuts Character Close Ups

Fans of the Hirohiko Araki anime franchise were stunned when the first trailer, and release details, were revealed about the upcoming sixth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, and the up-close character designs for Jolyne Cujoh and her Stand wielding friends have also made their way online. With the next season of the anime series featuring the Joestars set to land this December on Netflix, anime fans will be entering into a brand new world of Stand battles as Jolyne attempts to clear her name and survive while being held captive in a maximum-security prison in Florida.

The previous season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, featured the son of villain Dio Brando taking a very different path from his father, as Giorno Giovanna attempted to take control of the mafia organization known as Passione to lead it onto a more altruistic path. While Stone Ocean doesn't continue the journey of the Stand wielder of Gold Experience, it will definitely revisit the vampiric antagonist of Dio as a plan is put into motion following the death of the villain who was a big obstacle for both the Joestars and the world. As Jolyne struggles to make sense of her family's issues, expect Stone Ocean to be one of the most insane entries of Hirohiko Araki's franchise to date.

Reddit User Demi Fiend RSA shared the up-close character designs of characters including the likes of Erems Costello, Foo Fighters, Emporio Alnino, Weather Report, Narciso Anasui, and Jotaro Kujo who will make up the supporting cast of Jolyne's insane journey:

While the sixth part of the series is set to land on Netflix, making for a major departure for the David Production created series, fans are wondering how many episodes will kick off the animated adaptation proper on the streaming service. The episodes will also be making their way onto television following their debut on Netflix, showing that the Stone Ocean will be hitting several shores.

Recently, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga, the series released the penultimate chapter of JoJolion, the current story arc that follows a very different version of the Joestars as they navigate an alternate take on the sleepy town of Morioh. While Araki has yet to reveal if JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will continue following the conclusion of Part Eight, fans are dying to see if the Joestars will be making a comeback.

What do you think of David Productions' designs for the Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands.