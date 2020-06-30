Here's How JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Could Tackle Jolyne On-Screen

✖

Fans of the strange anime franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are waiting to see if the upcoming Warner Bros panel will confirm the sixth season of the anime in Stone Ocean, but until the panel takes place next month, one fan has tried their hand at seeing what the star of the season, Jolyne Cujoh, might look like in animated form! Though many believe that the JoJo panel will confirm a potential spin off anime that follows the Golden Wind supporting cast member, Pannacotta Fugo, and his Stand Purple Haze, many are still hoping that a sixth season is on the way!

The sixth season, for those who might be unfamiliar, follows the daughter of Stardust Crusader protagonist, Jotaro Kujo, as she finds herself locked up in a maximum security prison for a crime she didn't commit. Holding a grudge against her father for essentially abandoning both her and her mother, Jolyne unfortunately finds herself dragged into the world of Stands as her father essentially grants her a Stand of her own in Stone Free. We are crossing our fingers that if/when this sixth season of the anime is confirmed, David Production will once again return to give us a stunningly animated take on the upcoming story created by Hirohiko Araki!

Fan Artist Merhos1 drew this amazing version of what Jolyne Cujoh might look like when she is brought to life in the anime itself, beautifully detailing one of the scenes from the Stone Ocean wherein the daughter of Jotaro Kujo is in quite the predicament:

Jolyne's story is perhaps one of the weirdest that has ever been told under the watchful eye of Hirohiko Araki, as she attempts to not only clear her name of a murder rap, but also attempt to put a stop to a diabolical plan that was put into effect by the deceased Dio Brando. Needless to say, it will be amazing to see how some of these scenes are brought to life should they be confirmed for a new season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in the future. With the popularity of the franchise growing more and more as time goes on, we'd bet money that it will only be a matter of time until we see the Stone Ocean wash in!

Do you think that this is close to what Jolyne Cujoh will look like when she makes her first anime appearance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands!

