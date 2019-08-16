This Impressive JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Super-Reel Overviews Entire Anime

As fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, we know your pain: the pain of attempting to explain JoJo to people who have never seen JoJo. One die-hard fan, xForts, however has done their best to attempt highlight every single episode of the bonkers franchise in one five minute video, showing off some of the best, and strangest, moments that all five seasons have to offer. From Dio unleashing his Stand the world to a “menacing” toilet to a nazi wielding a machine gun in his stomach, this video really has everything you need to convince people to take a crack at watching the insane stories of the Joestar bloodline.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure began in 1987 as a twinkle in the eye of creator Hirohiko Araki as a manga series and it wasn’t until 2012 that the series got an anime adaptation proper. First starting with the story arc of Phantom Blood, the series began in the late 1800s following the character of Jonathan Joestar and his battle against the monstorous vampire named Dio. The end of the first season however saw Jonathan die while in his final battle against Dio, yet the franchise continued with a new protagonist with Jonathan’s successor: Joseph Joestar.

Thus, the formula for JoJo became readily apparent as each season, or story arc, would follow a new protagonist in the long line of Joestars. Aside from simply new protagonists, each season would have a different flair and environment spanning from Ye Olde England to Egypt to the small town of Morioh to Italy. While the series first focused on the Joestar line fighting vampires, it transitioned during its third season to Stands and ther bizarre powers each held.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.