JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals New Kishibe Rohan OVA Cast Additions

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might have wrapped its fifth season earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean that new anime projects will stop being produced by David Production. In fact a new set of OVA episodes featuring Diamond is Unbreakable’s Kishibe Rohan will soon make their debut. Based on the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan one-shots from original series creator Hirohiko Araki, this spin-off focuses on Diamond is Unbreakable standout Kishibe Rohan and his adventures to study locations and people for his work. These one-shots were especially notable for introducing new characters to the franchise.

The official Twitter account for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series actually revealed two of the new character designs and cast members coming to the two new OVA episodes, which adapt the “Zange-shitsu” and “The Run” stories in the original spin-off manga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new additions to the cast of characters include Hiroki Takahashi as an unnamed character, left in the picture above, who Rohan comes across in the “Zange-shitsu” special in which he overhears various confessions people give to a priest. Hashimoto has one particularly dark story, so it gets Rohan’s attention pretty quickly. The character on the right is named Yoma Hashimoto, a character Rohan meets in “The Run” who is working as a model and plays a game with Rohan. He’ll be voiced by Koki Uchiyama.

The new Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan OVA specials will be screening across nine cities in Japan beginning on December 8th at Tokyo’s TFT Hall 1000 running until March 29th at Omiya’s Sonic City – Large Hall. The voice behind Rohan, Takahiro Sakurai, will appear in special talk show segments during each screening. These two new episodes join the previously released two Rohan OVA specials in 2017-2018.

Each of these specials have been released out of order, much like the original one-shots, but these have been an especially great encapsulation of Rohan’s oddness in the original series. It’s a different tone overall for the OVAs too. There’s currently no word on an English language release for these new episodes, however.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.