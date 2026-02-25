Attack on Titan Creator Returns With New Look At The Most Underrated Duo

Based on the beloved Shonen manga by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity ever since its debut in 2013. Having been given a tight schedule to adapt the final arc, WIT Studio stepped back from the project after Season 3, and it landed in MAPPA’s hands, the studio behind hit shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man. The studio further elevated the animation quality and popularized the series even more. The final season takes a drastic turn after a four-year time skip, following Eren’s journey as he struggles with the truth of the world. Although the story has already been concluded, Attack on Titan often returns with new projects and releases.

The anime kicked off 2026 with the theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, a special compilation film of the two-part finale. It also shared new visuals by Hajime Isayama as a theater bonus, further attracting fans to watch the film in the theaters. Isayama returns again with a new visual of Levi Ackerman and Eren Yeager to commemorate the manga’s 16th anniversary. Mantan Web reveals a portion of the visual, which will be shared as a special bonus for purchasing the series’ illustration panel.

Attack on Titan Features Eren and Levi in a New Visual By Hajime Isayama

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The visual features Eren and Levi sitting together with teacups in their hands while having a conversation. The scene takes place after the time-skip, although in the original story, the two of them never had the chance to hang out with each other like this. While both are individually popular characters, Eren and Levi as a duo are often underrated. Levi is the one who saved Eren from execution and took him under his wing in the Survey Corps after the truth about the boy having the powers of a Titan was revealed.

Later, Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackerman also joined the group and formed a new squad along with several other fan-favorite characters. Mantan Web reveals that the sales department shares its excitement over the new visuals that will be distributed along with each purchase. It was revealed last year that the anniversary project will offer fans an exclusive look at Hajime Isayama’s original illustrations, as well as the chance to choose their favorite of the 52 included.

The illustrations all come repackaged as full-color collectibles, and fans can create their own merchandise with a unique serial number. Additionally, the project also includes the introduction of a one-of-a-kind illustration panel by the creator. The manga released a total of 34 volumes, from which 52 visuals have been chosen, which may include volume covers, panels, or extra illustrations by the mangaka. One of the visuals will also feature the cover of the official artbook FLY, which showcases fan-favorite characters.

