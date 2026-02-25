Frieren Season 2 Confirms Episode 6 Release Date After Delay (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is finally coming back for its next episode following a surprise delay, and now the anime has dropped the first look at what to expect from Episode 6. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has been one of the biggest anime returns of the year so far, and it’s hard not to see why when seeing each of the episodes. But unfortunately that momentum had been paused for a while with a surprising delay to its broadcast. Thankfully, the wait for the next episode won’t be too much longer.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has officially crossed over the second half of its run, and that means the anime will be kicking off its final arc for the episodes to come. The first look at Episode 6 has been revealed on the anime’s website, and with it teases a major villain that Frieren and the others will face off against when they’re asked to deal with a demon attack. You can check out the first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 8 below ahead of its premiere.

How to Watch Frieren Season 2 Episode 6

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 5 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, February 27th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India following its release in Japan. This delay thankfully didn’t take too long as the new season is gearing up for its final arc with the last wave of episodes. And they promise a major villain for the first real time in the new season.

As for what to expect from the episode itself, “In a village in the northern plateau, first-class magicians Genau and Methode arrive at a request from Serie to exterminate demons,” the synopsis for the episode teases. “The village is said to be Genau’s hometown…Fern, Frieren, and Stark also arrive there, having received a similar request. The village has already been wiped out, and the distinctive scars on the victims reveal the presence of a certain demon.”

How Will Frieren Season 2 End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Unfortunately for fans who loved everything that happened in the first season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is not going to be sticking around for as long as the first season. The anime has confirmed that the second season is only going to be running for ten episodes in total, which means that the series is now in its second half as it kicks off this new arc. But the good news is that it’s going to take on the Divine Revolte arc, and fans can see the first look at this titular demon with this new image.

The Divine Revolte Arc is the sixth major arc from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s original manga, but it only ran for about five chapters so it’s not clear how many episodes it will take up for the anime release. But this new episode will also be introducing Shinichiro Miki as the voice of Revolte as well, so it made the wait for its release all the tougher.

