Crunchyroll’s Biggest Anime Confirms Final Season Release Date Ahead of Return

One of Crunchyroll’s biggest anime franchises has finally confirmed its release date ahead of its return later this Spring. As the Winter 2026 anime schedule rounds out its final wave of episodes through March, it’s time to look ahead to what’s coming in the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Much like the first few months of the year, April will be kicking off a huge new wave of franchises returning for new episodes, brand new anime adaptations, and original projects. But this Spring also includes some long awaited endings for big franchises.

Dr. Stone: Science Future has been in the midst of its final season for the past couple of years, and the anime has plans to bring itself to an end with the third and final wave of episodes later this Spring. Previously confirming its release this April, Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 has revealed it’s going to be making its debut on April 2nd in Japan. Which means fans won’t be waiting for the final season for much longer. You can find the official announcement below.

Dr. Stone Science Future Part 3 will be making its debut on April 2nd as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and Crunchyroll will be streaming the final wave of episodes much like the first two parts of the season. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that has happened so far in the final season, and everything else that has come before. With this being one of the grand finales scheduled to release through the rest of the year, it’s definitely an anime that fans can’t wait to see reach its end as there’s no way to predict what’s on Senku’s mind next.

New faces joining the voice cast for Dr. Stone Science Future (who will be seen in the final episodes) include the likes of Kenji Nojima as Dr. Xeno, Koji Yusa as Stanley Snyder, Mariko Higashiuchi as Maya, Akira Sekine as Luna, Chiharu Sawashiro as Carlos, Taishi Murata as Max, Hiroki Yasumoto as Brody, Minami Hinata as Charlotte, Megumi Han as Chelsea, and Reigo Yamaguchi as Leonard. But Senku’s after something big with these final episodes as he wants to solve its ultimate mystery once and for all.

How Is Dr. Stone Going to End?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone manga ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2022, so fans have been waiting a long time to see how the anime brings that ending to life. As Senku and the Kingdom of Science are trying to find the source of what turned the world to stone in the first place, it’s going to lead them into a much bigger mystery moving forward as they prepare for whatever end is coming their way.

Dr. Stone isn’t a traditional action series, and its end with Shonen Jump isn’t exactly a traditional one either. Senku is always pressing forward with some kind of technology as he wants to bring technology to this Stone World, so fans won’t really be able to guess what the series considers an ending until it actually happens. It’s going to be a fun one to see anime fans reacting to.

