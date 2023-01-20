The Joker Manga Will End With Next Chapter

Hot off the heels of a controversial story that saw the Joker become pregnant with a "mud baby" thanks to a magical spell performed by the magical superhero known as Zatana, the Clown Prince of Crime's manga that saw him become a new father to a familiar face is about to come to an end. With a handful of chapters printed in the Kodansha magazine, Morning, the Joker has yet to be confirmed to be receiving a new manga but it's hard to keep the Harlequin of Hate down.

This is far from the first time that we've seen any American comic book character receive a manga series of their own, with Batman, Superman, and the Justice League receiving their own manga series in the past to help represent DC Comics. Of course, the major competition of DC, Marvel, also has hit the manga world in the past, with the Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool, receiving a series in the past that not only gave Wade Wilson a new look, but teamed him up with All Might of My Hero Academia fame. Marvel also saw the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy fight against the Titans from Attack on Titan in the past in a special one-shot that has to be seen to be believed.

The Joker's Role As A Father Ends

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out "Joker: The One-Man Operation", it sees Bruce Wayne mysteriously transformed into a baby, and rather than the Clown Prince of Crime killing his biggest opponent, the Joker decides to try to raise him into a life of crime. While it hasn't been confirmed, we would imagine that the manga comes to an end by seeing everything return to normal and Batman once again putting the Joker behind bars in Arkham Asylum.

Previously, the writer for Joker's first manga, Satoshi Miyagawa, hoped to get followers of the popular DC villain to check out the manga, pitching the wild idea of a new page for the relationship between the greatest hero and villain of Gotham City:

"I want Joker fans all over the world to read this ... A manga about Batman as a baby and the Joker raising him has started in a Japanese manga magazine... It's in Japanese, but please take a peek...HAHAHA!"

What other DC Comics character deserves a manga series of their own?

