Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Son of Hulk and... Joker's Baby?!

The Spider-Verse greatly impacted our list this week, with Spidey-folk taking three spots in our top ten. Joker climbs the charts with phenomenal art, and Superman returns with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark cover. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange soars in popularity due to the latest MCU rumor, with the son-of-the-Hulk and Ant-Man-related rumors taking the top spot. Star Wars and Avengers appear on our list, showcasing their lucrative variant covers. Finally, thanks to Miller and McNiven, we see the return of an old nemesis making its way onto our list!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

#10: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 – LORENZO PASTROVICCHIO – DISNEY 100 AVENGERS B&W – COVER F (1:100) | MARVEL | 2023 | People LOVE some Disney-themed homage covers. While the standard covers are easy to obtain, this 1:100 instantly disappeared from comic shops long before the door opened. On Thursday, it looked like this cover was going to be at ratio breakeven (around $100), but then it rallied and is now selling for a premium. We tracked it at a high sale of $499.99 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM raw FMV of $175.

#9: STAR WARS #30-ANDRES GENOLET – DESIGN | MARVEL | 2023 | This book introduces the terrifying Nihil droids (as if the Star Wars universe wasn't a deadly place to live). On top of that, this book also showcases a ton of new characters. While these characters aren't named, they all have a potential future in the Star Wars universe. e tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $15.

#8: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Miguel O'Hara is beginning to become a staple of our top ten list. Although he is on and off of our lists, we can only imagine interest surged after the debut of the Spider-Verse trailer. Spider-Man 2099 has become a household name in the Spider-Verse. Fans have taken note, keeping this book on a hot streak. e tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#7: SUPERMAN #123-GLOW-IN-THE-DARK | DC | 1997 | This cover is the debut of a new and electro-centric Superman. To celebrate the #123 milestone, fans received two versions of this book; a newsstand and a glow-in-the-dark direct edition. Another person in Superman's life may be getting similar powers. Due to this revelation, many collectors are tracking down the glow-in-the-dark version of this book. e tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an FN FMV of $3.

#6: MILLAR & MCNIVEN'S NEMESIS #1 | MARVEL | 2010 | Nemesis has returned with the recently released new series, NEMSIS: RELOADED. Picking up the first book is a no-brainer for those who had a sudden interest in this series. It is an easy book to find and has an affordable welcome value for the newbie comic fan. e tracked it at a high sale of $106 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $12.

#5: DOCTOR STRANGE #1 | MARVEL | 2015 | It's rumor time! Rumor number 1; a Dr. Strange spin-off series is in development, and it will be based on Strange Academy, featuring Wong as the lead. Rumor number 2; a leaked picture from the set of Ironheart shows a bookstore named "Stanton's." Speculators are using these two clues to piece together that we will soon see the debut of Zelma Stanton. If so, this book has some healthy room for growth. e tracked it at a high sale of $88 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $15.

#4: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 – ED MCGUINNESS – COVER E (1:25) | MARVEL | 2023 | The Spider-Verse has an all-new protector, all the way from the land of limbo! Meet Parker-Man, or as many know him, Rek-Rap! (Yes, it is just Parker backwards.) Rek-Rap is a combination of a do-gooder demon and the creation of a new symbiote. Is this character the next significant Spidey-variant or simply a throwaway casualty for the Dark Web? Only time will tell, but the market has decided to stock up on his first appearance (just in case). The 1:25 incentive cover is the only variant to have Rek-Rap on the cover. e tracked it at a high sale of $28 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $23.

#3: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #4 – LEE BERMEJO – COVER B | DC | 2023 | Lee Bermejo's cover soars in popularity! Bermejo's creation shows the Clown Prince of Puppeteering cruelly toying with his creation. It's a chilling cover for those that remember the Red Hood's tragic past. However, this fourth issue is trending primarily to the controversial "The Joker is pregnant" headline many sites have been featuring. And while it's true, it weirdly makes sense. If you haven't read the issue (SPOILER), let's break it down: Zatanna is giving Joker a magical beatdown, who essentially mocks her by suggesting they start a family and have a child together, leaving Zatanna to stuff his face in mud and magically state (backward, of course), "No one will ever have your baby." The next day, Joker discovers he's pregnant, only to eventually vomit out a Joker mud duplicate that quickly grows into a child-like version of the Joker. The issue ends with Joker introducing "their" son to Zatanna. Yeah, it's wacky stuff, and much less controversial than click-bait articles have led you to believe. If fact, it's so wacky that we want to see where this goes. Will this Joker duplicate survive this series? Probably not. Yet, if he does, he'll take the cake as the weirdest origin story ever. At the very least, it'll be one of those "weird moments in comics." This variant currently has the highest value when compared across all standard covers. e tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw copy and a VF FMV of $5.

#2: THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #4 – CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO – REGULAR | DC | 2023 | While this cover of issue 4 has been seeing fast sales, it differs from the value of Bermejo's cover. Bermejo's cover has nearly quintupled its price tag, and the FMV for this book is still sitting at MSRP, with a few outliers. e tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $6.

#1: REALM OF KINGS SON OF HULK #1 | MARVEL | 2010 | The new trailer for Quantumania was ripe with new information. We finally got to see MODOK and Kang (in all his Kang glory). This trailer came alongside news that Jentorra (a royal from the planet K'ai) will appear in the film, played by Katy O'Brien (or rumored to be). Her first appearance is VERY affordable at $3. However, this rumor is creating a little stir. e tracked it at a high sale of $14 for a raw copy and a current NM FMV of $12.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 1/16/23! For the Runner-Up list, click HERE.