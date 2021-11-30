Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Releases New Character Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has released new character art for not only the anime but the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as well! Following the release of the first season of the anime, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing not with a second season as many had expected but instead with the debut of its very first feature film. This new film will be taking a step back from the events of the anime, however, as it will be adapting the official prequel series released long before series creator Gege Akutami released the main manga series.

This new movie will be following Yuta Okkotsu (who was only passingly mentioned in the first season) instead of series mainstay Yuji Itadori, and fans will soon see how the young Yuta makes his way through his first year in Jujutsu Tech. Promotional materials for the new movie have showcased all kinds of new looks at Yuta in action, but an upcoming promotion running in Japan hasn’t forgotten about Yuji, Megumi, or Nobara either with some new art for them alongside new character images for Yuta, Gojo, and Geto. Check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be hitting theaters in Japan on December 24th, but has unfortunately yet to confirm any international release date plans as of this writing (but it’s highly likely given the series’ success). The new film stars the likes of returning names such as Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zenin, Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, and Tomokazu Seki as Panda. New additions to the cast include Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu and Kana Hanazawa as Rika Orimoto, Koichi Yamadera as Miguel, Sho Hayami as Larue, Shizuka Itoe as Manami Suda, and real life twin sisters Risae and Satsumi Matsuda as the twin sisters Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba.

The film takes a look back on the series’ official prequel, but it also lays the groundwork for what could be coming in a potential second season. It makes the film’s release all the more exciting as it could lead to an even brighter film for the franchise, but luckily it won’t be much longer until we get to see how it all shakes out. But what do you think? How do you like the looks of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!