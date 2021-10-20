Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Reveals Rika’s Voice Actor

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed who will be providing the voice behind Rika Orimoto for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Jujutsu Kaisen’s debut anime season wrapped with the news that a second season wasn’t planned much like fans had expected, but instead will be continuing with a feature film adapting the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel series. This series followed Yuta Okkotsu through his first year at Tokyo’s Jujutsu Tech, and explains some of why he’s regarded as one of the strongest characters in the Jujutsu world by the time we meet him in the main series.

With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 getting ready for its release in Japan in just a matter of weeks, fans have begun to learn more and more about what to expect from the new film. Not only has the returning cast been set with new character designs, but the new additions to the cast have been set as well. Now the final addition has been placed as Rika Orimoto has been confirmed to be voiced by Kana Hanazawa (Mitsuri in Demon Slayer, Mayuri in Steins;Gate) in the movie. You can check out a closer look at both of Rika’s designs in the movie below from its official Twitter account:

Rika, even more so than Yuta, is probably one of the most important characters in the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise overall. After she forms a bond with Yuta as kids, she ends up becoming cursed and is attached to Yuta’s body. This makes him one of the strongest fighters in the series, and Rika provides a constant threat looming overhead much like how Sukuna acts within Yuji’s body in the main series. But things are a bit more tragic between Yuta and Rika, and that’s something that will be explored in the new movie.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is scheduled to release in theaters in Japan on December 24th, but unfortunately there have yet to be any international release date plans made for the movie just yet. But its impending release does provide some hope that we’ll be seeing much more concrete footage from the new movie in the coming weeks either way. What do you think of this newest addition to the cast? Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new movie when you get a chance? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!