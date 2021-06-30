Jujutsu Kaisen Rages in This Gorgeous Fem Cosplay

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the fastest-growing series in Japan right now, and that is just one piece of the story's success. From its anime to its manga, Jujutsu Kaisen is taking on a global fandom, and that means there are tons of netizens honoring the series online. And now, one fan is giving Sukuna all the applause with a special cosplay.

The piece was done over on Instagram by nyxcosplay_ as you can see below. The Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay gives Sukuna a fierce fem makeover that suits the ancient curse. So if you thought Yuji was the best model for Sukuna, well - this might make you think again.

The cosplay shows the netizen folded into a throne with skull carvings and more. As dead vines wrap around the seat, Sukuna looks poised with their usual robes on. The black-and-white number is shortened in this fem makeover, and its cut neckline seems to run deeper.

Of course, the biggest difference in this piece is how Sukuna's hair is styled. The curse is rocking long reddish-plum hair, and it suits them so well. The photography does wonders for the hair when it comes to lighting, and nyxcosplay_ is working the outfit with a fab pose.

Sukuna might be a ringer for Yuji in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, but this fem makeover suits the curse just as well. We have to give kudos for all the effort that went into this shoot, and if you want to check out more looks from nyxcosplay_, you can find them on Instagram here. You can also watch the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen over on Crunchyroll while its first film continues production in Japan. The manga is published stateside by Viz Media with volumes available in print and online through the company's digital vault.

What do you think of this Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay? Which other characters should this fan tackle...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.