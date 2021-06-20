Jujutsu Kaisen Movie Debuts New Key Art of Yuta

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has debuted new key art of Yuta Okkotsu for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the end of Jujutsu Kaisen's incredibly well received first season, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing not with a second season of the series like many fans had expected but instead a new movie. This new movie will serve an important purpose, however, as it will be adapting the official prequel series to Gege Akutami's original manga, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, now known as Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High following its official English licensed release.

The biggest draw of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, however, is the new main character it will be following instead of Yuji Itadori in the main series. This new film will be centered on Yuta Okkotsu, who had been mentioned in passing in the anime's first season. But unlike the brief glimpses we had gotten to see of Yuta in his second year, this movie will feature his first year forcibly enrolled in Tokyo's Jujutsu Tech. This comes with a whole new design, and now we've gotten our first look at this character design from the newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine as spotted by @IDuckyx on Twitter. Check it out below:

Yuta Character Design for Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0. pic.twitter.com/7J4CQ0j36H — Ducky | Thank you Kentaro Miura (@IDuckyx) June 17, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 serves an important purpose for the series as a whole as it's revealed in the main series that this prequel is actually canon. Events taking place in this prequel have already been alluded to with the anime's first season, and any potential second season will be diving further into it as the prequel's events become far more important once we get into some of the bigger arcs coming after the first season. This is especially true once Geto officially starts making his move during the Shibuya Incident (which will likely be seen in Season 2).

So not only will this new movie feature more of the mysterious Yuta Okkotsu that we have only heard about in passing until now, but we'll see how Geto operates when he makes his first real move against Gojo and the others in the movie. It's actually tied into when the movie releases in Japan too, and that's just a cool Easter Egg on top of it all.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on December 24th, but no international release plans have yet to be revealed at the time of writing. What do you think of this first look at Yuta Okkotsu's design for the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!